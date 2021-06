Microsoft recently released a new update for Microsoft Teams app on the Apple App Store. This version 3.8.0 comes with two new features.

First, attendees can now join webinars from their iPhone or iPad. Second, you can now get autosuggestions and top hits as you type your search terms.

Finally, with this update, all meetings (even appointments) are automatically online meetings so you can quickly share a link to the meeting.

You can download the updated Teams app here from App Store.