Microsoft Teams iOS app updated with several improvements

Microsoft recently released a new update for Teams app on Apple App Store. This Version 2.0.1 update comes with several improvements. You can now switch between content and participant videos during a meeting. Also, this update mutes mic and speaker by default when a meeting room is nearby and joined into the same meeting.

As always, this update also includes several bug fixes and performance improvements. Download the updated app here from App Store.

Microsoft is attempting to win the hearts and minds of cubicle dwellers with a new ad campaign for Microsoft Teams which will air on major TV networks worldwide. You can check out the ad here.