Microsoft Teams iOS app updated with sensitivity labels support and more

Microsoft last night released a new update for Teams app on Apple App Store. This v1.0.91 update comes with support for sensitivity labels, dynamic location based emergency calling, and more. Find the list of other improvements available in this update below.
- Classify and help protect your data by assigning sensitivity labels to your teams
- Dynamic location based emergency calling is available for calling plans, direct routing, and security desks
- Meeting chats are muted by default until you participate in them
- Choose what participants can do in a meeting by assigning them roles
- Bug fixes and performance improvements
Download the updated app here from App Store.
