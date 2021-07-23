Microsoft has announced that they are introducing new Side-by-side and Reporter Presenter modes with desktop and window sharing for Microsoft Teams meetings.

This new first of its kind feature release will allow presenters, while sharing a screen in Presenter modes, to be able to present in two new presentation layouts in an immersive experience alongside their content.

Currently, when using a Teams desktop app, presenters can connect to the Teams meetings and use Standout presenter mode when sharing screen.

This release will provide the presenter with two new options while screen sharing in the Teams Desktop app:

Side-by-side:

When a presenter selects Side-by-side mode, participants will see the presenter’s video feed and content overlaid on a background image.

2. Reporter mode:

In Reporter mode, participants will see the presenter’s video feed superimposed over the background image while having the content over their shoulder, placed diagonally.

Meeting presenters can customize the background image before starting the presentation and can easily enable or disable the video feed during the presentation from the sharing bar.

Roll-out

This feature is rolling out on the Microsoft Teams desktop app for both Windows and Mac.

It will begin rolling this out in mid-August to Standard users and expect to complete rollout in mid-September.

For GCC government users Microsoft will begin rolling this out in late September and expect to complete rollout mid-October.