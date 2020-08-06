Microsoft Teams gets AI-powered Suggested replies feature

Last month, Microsoft announced several new features that are coming to Microsoft Teams users, one among them was Suggested replies. Microsoft today announced that the Suggested replies feature is now rolling out to all Microsoft Teams users.

Suggested replies feature in Teams chat uses assistive AI to create short responses based on the context of the previous message. So the next time someone asks you “Do you have time to meet today?” you can respond “I sure do!” without even pulling up your keyboard.

Source: Microsoft