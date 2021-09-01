Microsoft Teams Form Polls gets new Word Cloud feature

Microsoft has announced a new type of poll to keep audiences and attendees at meetings more engaged.

The Word Cloud form poll has been added to the multiple-choice poll and quiz poll.

When users have collected responses for an open text poll in a Teams meeting, word cloud data insight will be available to help them get a quick view of the top text phrases people answered.

Attendees will be able to view the word cloud view on the answer page. There will be two ways for attendees to interact with the word cloud poll:

Directly typing a word to be added to the word cloud Ability to “Thumbs Up” a specific word in the word cloud view.



Similar to the current settings for a multiple-choice poll, responses are anonymous so other users will not know who submitted which word to the word cloud.

Word Cloud is an excellent way to reflect audience opinions/feelings within the crowd. It allows presenters to set up open-ended questions to collect attendees’ opinions. Microsoft claims it can significantly improve your meeting engagement and involve everyone in the meeting.

Word Clouds are expected this rollout in late September and be fully completed by early October.