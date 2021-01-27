Microsoft Teams for iOS updated with Breakout rooms support and more

Microsoft recently released a new update for Microsoft Teams app in Apple App Store. This new Teams app update brings the ability to join Breakout Rooms for iOS users. Now, you can control meeting options directly from the meeting details tab. Find the full change log of this update below.
- Control meeting options directly from the meeting details tab
- Better search results for meetings. Search phrases like “next meeting”, “strategy meeting”, etc.
- Mobile meeting attendees can join Breakout rooms
- Teams defaults to your device’s theme setting
Source: Microsoft
