Microsoft has pushed an important update to its Microsoft Teams app. Taking the app to Version 2.0.1, the update introduces a couple of useful new features and usual bug fixes and performance improvements.

With the latest update installed, you’ll be able to switch between content and participant videos during a meeting. Additionally, you’ll be able to mute the mic and speaker by default when a meeting room is nearby and joined into the same meeting. You can see the official changelog below.

Changelog

Switch between content and participant videos during a meeting

Mute mic and speaker by default when a meeting room is nearby and joined into the same meeting

Bug fixes and performance improvements

In related news, Microsoft recently announced a slew of important new features which include a new walkie-talkie feature that enables employees to communicate easily with each other, SMS sign-in, and a new task management feature that allows leaders to send tasks list to employees in a specific region.

