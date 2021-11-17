Microsoft Teams is getting Fluent Design-based emojis this month

Back in July, Microsoft announced its new emoji system which included 1800+ emojis redesigned based on Fluent Design. These new emojis are already available on Windows. Today, Microsoft has confirmed that the new Fluent Design-based emojis are coming to Microsoft Teams in November.

Teams is joining M365 and Windows in updating all emojis and reactions to the new Microsoft Fluent emoji style, bringing users a more vibrant and expressive emoji experience.

You can learn about how Microsoft designed these emojis here.

Source: Microsoft

