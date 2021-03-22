Latest Microsoft Teams Displays update brings custom background support and more

Microsoft today announced the March 2021 update for Microsoft Teams Displays. In this update, Microsoft is expanding the availability of Cortana on Microsoft Teams Displays to users in Canada, Australia, UK, and India. With this update, users can change their backgrounds in Teams Displays. Teams Displays now also support Live Reactions. Read about these features in detail below.

Get ready Canada, Australia, UK, and India, Cortana is coming!

With this app update, users in select English speaking markets will be able to access Cortana and the Bing skills mentioned above. Have Cortana show you your schedule, send messages, make calls, and more in additional geographies starting now.

Swap out your background for the occasion

We knew users loved being able to change their backgrounds in Teams meetings and calls on their PC and are thrilled to bring this experience to the display. With a few taps of a finger users can not only blur what’s going on behind them, but upload any of our Teams backgrounds to suit their mood or occasion.

live reactions in meetings!

Now in the Teams display experience users can show emotions like support, applause, love and laughter during a meeting. Additionally, you can see what your meeting members are thinking without disrupting an ongoing meeting. Consider asking a question and asking participants to submit their thoughts via live reactions to get a quick survey on participant sentiment.

When “read” receipts aren’t enough, send quick responses!

Now on the ambient screen users have the ability to press and hold incoming chats for a variety of options. Like, love, laughter, surprise, disappointment and frustration can all be expressed easily for a quick display of reaction to new information. Additionally, using the power of AI, quick responses are generated that a user can choose from