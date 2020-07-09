Yesterday Microsoft announced Microsoft Teams displays, a new category of all-in-one dedicated Teams devices that come with a touchscreen and Cortana for a hands-free experience.

Like a desk phone, the displays are intended to live on your desk and Microsoft has designed them to work seamlessly with your desktop or laptop running Microsoft Teams, providing easy access to Teams chat, meetings, calling, calendar, and files, while still offering the ease of use and convenience of a simple appliance.

Today Microsoft posted a video showing how the display and PC work seamlessly together.

An example of a Microsoft Teams Display is the new Lenovo ThinkSmart View. Yealink will also release a Microsoft Teams display this year.

The ThinkSmart View is designed for Microsoft Teams and features an 8-inch touch screen, full-range speakers, a camera, and microphones. It also pairs with the ThinkPad X1 ANC Bluetooth Headset and for downtime features a physical privacy switch. Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 624 chipset, the Echo Show-like device is meant for individual spaces, from an office to a home office, and retails for $349 or $449 when bundled with the Bluetooth headset.

Microsoft announced that Teams displays with Cortana will be available in the U.S. starting later this year.