Microsoft’s keyboard app on Android, SwiftKey Keyboard has received an update. Taking the app to Version 7.6.0.9, the update has added support for Android 11. The update makes it easier for you to switch between different keyboard modes. The update also includes accessibility improvements, bug fixes. You can read the full official changelog below.
Changelog
- Good news for early adopters ? We’ve added support for Android 11 and accessibility improvements to ensure compatibility.
- It’s now even easier to switch between different keyboard modes. Just tap the ‘Modes’ icon in your Toolbar to try it out.
- Accidentally turning ‘Autocorrect’ off should now be a thing of the past.
- We’ve fixed an issue that caused some letters not to be spoken properly in some text fields when TalkBack was on.
Microsoft recently rolled out Dark Theme support and redesigned Settings to the keyboard app on Android.
Microsoft’s SwiftKey is one of the popular keyboard apps for Android smartphones. The keyboard app recently crossed 500 million installations on Google Play Store. For the sake of comparison, Google’s Gboard app is installed on more than 1 billion Android smartphones. That said, Gboard comes pre-installed with every Android smartphone, but that’s not the case with SwiftKey, and hence the striking difference.
You can download and install the SwiftKey keyboard app for your Android smartphone from here, or you can download the app from the below link.