Microsoft recently rolled out Dark Theme support and redesigned Settings to the keyboard app on Android.

Microsoft’s SwiftKey is one of the popular keyboard apps for Android smartphones. The keyboard app recently crossed 500 million installations on Google Play Store. For the sake of comparison, Google’s Gboard app is installed on more than 1 billion Android smartphones. That said, Gboard comes pre-installed with every Android smartphone, but that’s not the case with SwiftKey, and hence the striking difference.

You can download and install the SwiftKey keyboard app for your Android smartphone from here, or you can download the app from the below link.