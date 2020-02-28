SwiftKey Keyboard for Android has received a new update. Taking the app to Version 7.4.9.11, the update added a couple of new features including redesigned Settings, which makes it easier for you to find and customize things, support for Dark Mode for smartphones running Android 10. You can see the official changelog below.

Changelog

Your SwiftKey Settings now offer a brand-new look. We’ve redesigned Settings to make things easier to find and your SwiftKey Keyboard easier to customize. Go check it out by pressing the ‘Cog’ icon on your Toolbar or tapping your SwiftKey app icon from your device app drawer.

SwiftKey Settings now support dark mode. Dark mode is available as an option for devices running Android 10.

SwiftKey Keyboard is one of the popular keyboard apps for Android smartphones. Microsoft’s SwiftKey Keyboard recently crossed 500 million installations on Google Play Store. For the sake of comparison, Google’s Gboard app is installed on more than 1 billion Android smartphones. That said, Gboard is come pre-installed with every Android smartphone, but that’s not the case with SwiftKey, and hence the striking difference.

You can download and install SwiftKey Keyboard app on your Android smartphone from this link, or you can head over to Google Play Store and search for the app.