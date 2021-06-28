Microsoft releases new updates for Surface Pro 7 and Surface Pro 7+ to improve WiFi and Bluetooth reliability

Microsoft recently released June 2021 system updates for Surface Pro 7 and Surface Pro 7+ devices. These updates improve WiFi and Bluetooth reliability, Pen and Touch stability and security fixes. Find the full change log below.

Surface Pro 7:

The following updates are available for Surface Pro 7 devices running Windows 10 May 2019 Update, version 1903, or greater.

Windows Update History Name Device Manager Name Version and Update Intel – Net – 22.40.0.7 Intel(R) Wi-Fi 6 AX201 160MHz – Network adapters 22.40.0.7 Improves Wi-Fi connection reliability. Intel – Bluetooth – 22.40.0.2 Intel(R) Wireless Bluetooth – Bluetooth 22.40.0.2 Improves BT connection reliability. Surface – Extension – 3.329.137.0 Surface Touch Pen Processor 3.329.137.0 Improves Pen and Touch stability. Surface – Firmware – 9.107.140.0 Surface UEFI – Firmware 9.107.140.0 Addresses critical security vulnerability and improves system stability. Surface – Firmware?- 13.0.1763.5 Surface ME – Firmware 13.0.1763.5 Addresses critical security vulnerability and improves system stability. Intel – System – 2102.100.0.1044 Intel(R) Management Engine Interface – System devices 2102.100.0.1044 Addresses critical security vulnerability and improves system stability. Intel – Software Component – 1.62.321.1 Intel(R) ICLS Client – Software devices 1.62.321.1 Addresses critical security vulnerability and improves system stability.

Surface Pro 7+:

The following updates are available for Surface Pro 7+ devices running Windows 10 October 2020 Update, version 20H2, or greater.

Windows Update History Name Device Manager Name Version and Update Intel – Net – 22.40.0.7 Intel(R) Wi-Fi 6 AX201 160MHz – Network adapters 22.40.0.7 Improves Wi-Fi connection reliability. Intel – Bluetooth – 22.40.0.2 Intel(R) Wireless Bluetooth – Bluetooth 22.40.0.2 Improves BT connection reliability. Surface – Firmware – 12.101.141.0 Surface UEFI – Firmware 12.101.141.0 Addresses critical security vulnerability and improves system stability. Surface – Firmware?- 15.0.1680.1 Surface ME – Firmware 15.0.1680.1 Addresses critical security vulnerability and improves system stability. Intel – System – 2108.100.0.1053 Intel(R) Management Engine Interface – System devices 2108.100.0.1053 Addresses critical security vulnerability and improves system stability. Intel – Software Component – 1.62.321.1 Intel(R) ICLS Client – Software devices 1.62.321.1 Addresses critical security vulnerability and improves system stability.

Source: Microsoft