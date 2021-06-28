Microsoft releases new updates for Surface Pro 7 and Surface Pro 7+ to improve WiFi and Bluetooth reliability

Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ Business

Microsoft recently released June 2021 system updates for Surface Pro 7 and Surface Pro 7+ devices. These updates improve WiFi and Bluetooth reliability, Pen and Touch stability and security fixes. Find the full change log below.

Surface Pro 7:

The following updates are available for Surface Pro 7 devices running Windows 10 May 2019 Update, version 1903, or greater.

Windows Update History NameDevice Manager NameVersion and Update
Intel – Net – 22.40.0.7Intel(R) Wi-Fi 6 AX201 160MHz – Network adapters22.40.0.7

  • Improves Wi-Fi connection reliability.
Intel – Bluetooth – 22.40.0.2Intel(R) Wireless Bluetooth – Bluetooth22.40.0.2

  • Improves BT connection reliability.
Surface – Extension – 3.329.137.0Surface Touch Pen Processor3.329.137.0

  • Improves Pen and Touch stability.
Surface – Firmware – 9.107.140.0Surface UEFI – Firmware9.107.140.0

  • Addresses critical security vulnerability and improves system stability.
Surface – Firmware?- 13.0.1763.5Surface ME – Firmware13.0.1763.5

  • Addresses critical security vulnerability and improves system stability.
Intel – System – 2102.100.0.1044Intel(R) Management Engine Interface – System devices2102.100.0.1044

  • Addresses critical security vulnerability and improves system stability.
Intel – Software Component – 1.62.321.1Intel(R) ICLS Client – Software devices1.62.321.1

  • Addresses critical security vulnerability and improves system stability.

Surface Pro 7+:

The following updates are available for Surface Pro 7+ devices running Windows 10 October 2020 Update, version 20H2, or greater.

Windows Update History NameDevice Manager NameVersion and Update
Intel – Net – 22.40.0.7Intel(R) Wi-Fi 6 AX201 160MHz – Network adapters22.40.0.7

  • Improves Wi-Fi connection reliability.
Intel – Bluetooth – 22.40.0.2Intel(R) Wireless Bluetooth – Bluetooth22.40.0.2

  • Improves BT connection reliability.
Surface – Firmware – 12.101.141.0Surface UEFI – Firmware12.101.141.0

  • Addresses critical security vulnerability and improves system stability.
Surface – Firmware?- 15.0.1680.1Surface ME – Firmware15.0.1680.1

  • Addresses critical security vulnerability and improves system stability.
Intel – System – 2108.100.0.1053Intel(R) Management Engine Interface – System devices2108.100.0.1053

  • Addresses critical security vulnerability and improves system stability.
Intel – Software Component – 1.62.321.1Intel(R) ICLS Client – Software devices1.62.321.1

  • Addresses critical security vulnerability and improves system stability.

Source: Microsoft

