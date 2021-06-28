Microsoft releases new updates for Surface Pro 7 and Surface Pro 7+ to improve WiFi and Bluetooth reliability

Microsoft recently released June 2021 system updates for Surface Pro 7 and Surface Pro 7+ devices. These updates improve WiFi and Bluetooth reliability, Pen and Touch stability and security fixes. Find the full change log below.
Surface Pro 7:
The following updates are available for Surface Pro 7 devices running Windows 10 May 2019 Update, version 1903, or greater.
|Windows Update History Name
|Device Manager Name
|Version and Update
|Intel – Net – 22.40.0.7
|Intel(R) Wi-Fi 6 AX201 160MHz – Network adapters
|22.40.0.7
|Intel – Bluetooth – 22.40.0.2
|Intel(R) Wireless Bluetooth – Bluetooth
|22.40.0.2
|Surface – Extension – 3.329.137.0
|Surface Touch Pen Processor
|3.329.137.0
|Surface – Firmware – 9.107.140.0
|Surface UEFI – Firmware
|9.107.140.0
|Surface – Firmware?- 13.0.1763.5
|Surface ME – Firmware
|13.0.1763.5
|Intel – System – 2102.100.0.1044
|Intel(R) Management Engine Interface – System devices
|2102.100.0.1044
|Intel – Software Component – 1.62.321.1
|Intel(R) ICLS Client – Software devices
|1.62.321.1
Surface Pro 7+:
The following updates are available for Surface Pro 7+ devices running Windows 10 October 2020 Update, version 20H2, or greater.
|Windows Update History Name
|Device Manager Name
|Version and Update
|Intel – Net – 22.40.0.7
|Intel(R) Wi-Fi 6 AX201 160MHz – Network adapters
|22.40.0.7
|Intel – Bluetooth – 22.40.0.2
|Intel(R) Wireless Bluetooth – Bluetooth
|22.40.0.2
|Surface – Firmware – 12.101.141.0
|Surface UEFI – Firmware
|12.101.141.0
|Surface – Firmware?- 15.0.1680.1
|Surface ME – Firmware
|15.0.1680.1
|Intel – System – 2108.100.0.1053
|Intel(R) Management Engine Interface – System devices
|2108.100.0.1053
|Intel – Software Component – 1.62.321.1
|Intel(R) ICLS Client – Software devices
|1.62.321.1
Source: Microsoft
