Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ now available for order in the US

Last week, Microsoft announced the new Surface Pro 7+, the latest generation of Surface Pro available exclusively for commercial customers and educational customers. You can now order the new Surface Pro 7+ device from Microsoft Store online in the US.

The new Surface Pro 7+ is powered by the latest 11th generation Intel Core processors and can be now configured with up to 32 GB of RAM. Also, the new removable SSD enables allows you to retain and protect your sensitive information. Microsoft also offers optional built-in LTE Advanced, with eSIM and physical SIM support in this new Surface Pro 7+ device. To improve the battery life, Microsoft has included a 50.4 watt-hour battery, the highest capacity battery ever in the Surface Pro line.

The Surface Pro 7+ starts at $899 and goes up to $2799 for the top-end model. The LTE model starts at $1149. You can order it here at Microsoft Store online.