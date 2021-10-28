Microsoft announces general availability of Surface Management Portal

by Pradeep

 

Microsoft Surface Management Portal

Microsoft today announced the general availability of the new Surface Management Portal in the Microsoft Endpoint Manager. This portal allows you to self-serve, manage and monitor Surface devices inside an organization. You can also get insights into the health of all your Surface devices and monitor device warranty and support requests in one location.

Microsoft designed the portal to meet the changing needs of the modern hybrid workplace and streamline the management of corporate and personally owned Surface devices.

Source: Microsoft

