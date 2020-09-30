A few days ago, we reported that Microsoft’s upcoming affordable Surface laptop will be called Surface Laptop Go, and we also gave some details about the product. Now, reliable tipster, Roland Quandt has shared with us new details about the upcoming affordable Surface laptop.

According to the tipster, all the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go variants will feature a 12.45-inch PixelSense LCD display with a screen resolution of 1536×1024. It will be powered by an Intel Core i5-1035G1 processor coupled with 4GB/8GB RAM. There will be three storage options — 64GB(eMMC), 128GB, and 256GB. As per the product description, The laptop offers 13 hours of battery life. Other features include USB-A/C, Surface Connect, 3.5mm headphone jack, WIFI 6, Bluetooth 5.0, and a fingerprint reader in the power button, Windows Hello support. The Laptop will be available in three color options — Silver, Blue, Gold.

According to the previous leaks, the cheap 4 GB RAM/ 64 GB Storage version is expected to cost less than 600 Euro, while a corporate version with 8 GB of RAM is expected to retail for 649 Euro.

The device is expected to hit virtual shelves this Thursday, the 1st October 2020.

Microsoft is also expected to launch the Surface Pro X “2” soon, powered by the Microsoft SQ2 processor, which is a faster version of the Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, with more memory. No further information is available about this ARM-powered tablet, however.