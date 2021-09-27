Microsoft is now pushing the September 2021 firmware update for the Surface Laptop Go. This update addresses critical security vulnerabilities and improves USB-C stability.

You can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog

The September 2021 update has recently been rolled out to Surface Go 2 and Surface Book 3, also adding fixes for the critical security vulnerabilities, improvements to the USB-C and system performance and stability.

The September update is now rolling out and should be available for your Surface Laptop Go. You can go to Settings>Update and Security>Windows Update to download and install the update.