Microsoft has released a new firmware and driver update for Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 users. The update is available for Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 with AMD chipsets. You can head below to check out the changelog for the update.

Windows Update History Name Device Manager Name Version and Update AMD – System – 1.2.0.112 AMD UART Controller – System devices 1.2.0.112 Improves system stability. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. – Display – 26.20.12059.3000 AMD Radeon (TM) Vega 9 Graphics – Display Adapter / AMD Radeon (TM) Vega 11 Graphics – Display adapters 26.20.12059.3000 Improves system stability by addressing waking from sleep scenarios. Surface – Firmware – 1.2545.140.0 Surface UEFI – Firmware 1.2545.140.0 Addresses issues related to waking from sleep bugcheck and unexpected shutdown failure. Surface – Firmware – 16.308.139.0 Surface System Aggregator – Firmware 16.308.139.0 Improves battery reliability during low battery scenarios.

Microsoft will be rolling out the update in stages so not all the devices will receive the update at the same time. You can head to Settings>Update and Security>Windows Update and click on Check for Updates to download and install the latest firmware update.