Microsoft has released a new firmware and driver update for Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 users. The update is available for Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 with AMD chipsets. You can head below to check out the changelog for the update.

Windows Update History NameDevice Manager NameVersion and Update
AMD – System – 1.2.0.112AMD UART Controller – System devices1.2.0.112

  • Improves system stability.
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. – Display – 26.20.12059.3000AMD Radeon (TM) Vega 9 Graphics – Display Adapter / AMD Radeon (TM) Vega 11 Graphics – Display adapters26.20.12059.3000

  • Improves system stability by addressing waking from sleep scenarios.
Surface – Firmware – 1.2545.140.0Surface UEFI – Firmware1.2545.140.0

  • Addresses issues related to waking from sleep bugcheck and unexpected shutdown failure.
Surface – Firmware – 16.308.139.0Surface System Aggregator – Firmware16.308.139.0

  • Improves battery reliability during low battery scenarios.

Microsoft will be rolling out the update in stages so not all the devices will receive the update at the same time. You can head to Settings>Update and Security>Windows Update and click on Check for Updates to download and install the latest firmware update.

