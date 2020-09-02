Microsoft has released a new firmware and driver update for Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 users. The update is available for Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 with AMD chipsets. You can head below to check out the changelog for the update.
|Windows Update History Name
|Device Manager Name
|Version and Update
|AMD – System – 1.2.0.112
|AMD UART Controller – System devices
|1.2.0.112
|Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. – Display – 26.20.12059.3000
|AMD Radeon (TM) Vega 9 Graphics – Display Adapter / AMD Radeon (TM) Vega 11 Graphics – Display adapters
|26.20.12059.3000
|Surface – Firmware – 1.2545.140.0
|Surface UEFI – Firmware
|1.2545.140.0
|Surface – Firmware – 16.308.139.0
|Surface System Aggregator – Firmware
|16.308.139.0
Microsoft will be rolling out the update in stages so not all the devices will receive the update at the same time. You can head to Settings>Update and Security>Windows Update and click on Check for Updates to download and install the latest firmware update.
Comments