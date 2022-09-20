Microsoft Surface Go gets a fix for the “No bootable device” startup error

After pushing the September 2022 update to Surface Go 3, Microsoft is now rolling out a new firmware version for the first-generation Surface Go. The latest September 2022 firmware fixes the nasty “No bootable device” startup error. After installing it, you should no longer see the error message, hopefully.

Surface Go owners will not have any other changes in the latest firmware update other than the fix. This is its second firmware update; the last one was rolled out in May. It will be interesting to see whether Microsoft releases another firmware update for the Surface Go before the end of 2022. Meanwhile, you can check out the full official changelog of the latest update below.

Changelog

It is important to note that the latest firmware is rolling out to devices running Windows 10 May 2020 Update Version 20H1 or greater. Also, you will get the latest firmware version in a phased manner, which means not all Surface Go devices will receive the update on the same date. It might take a week or so to become available for everyone.

If you have just received it on your Surface Go, you should remember a few things listed below.

Firmware updates can’t be uninstalled or reverted to an earlier version.

When you install the latest update, you’ll also get all the previous updates if your Surface doesn’t have them already. Only updates that apply to Surface will be downloaded and installed.

After the updates are installed, restart your device to complete the installation process. To restart your device, select the Start button, and then select Power > Restart.

The latest versions of the firmware will take a few more days to reach your Surface Go devices. You can go to Settings>Update and Security>Windows Update to download and install the latest September 2022 firmware.