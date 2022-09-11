Surface Go 3 starts getting the September 2022 firmware update

Microsoft’s Surface Go 3 is the latest Surface PC to get the September 2022 firmware update, which is rather low-key, as it includes not many significant changes and, of course, no new features. However, the latest firmware is rolling out to devices running Windows 10 October 2020 Update, Version 20H2, or greater.

As for what’s new in it, the latest firmware adds support for the new system configuration. It comes with no changes other than that. The complete official changelog is given below.

Changelog

The September 2022 firmware is already available for other Surface devices such as Surface Laptop 3, and Surface Book 2. But unlike the Surface Go 3, both Laptop 3 and Book 2 received a number of changes and fixes with the update. You can learn more about those changes here.

It is important to note that these firmware updates are rolled out in stages, which means not all Surface Go 3 devices will be upgraded at the same time. However, the latest version of the firmware will eventually be delivered to all Surface devices. But before you go ahead and download it, here are three things that you should be careful about:

Firmware updates can’t be uninstalled or reverted to an earlier version.

When you install the latest update, you’ll also get all the previous updates if your Surface doesn’t have them already. Only updates that apply to Surface will be downloaded and installed.

After the updates are installed, restart your device to complete the installation process. To restart your device, select the Start button, and then select Power > Restart.

The latest versions of the firmware will take a few more days to reach your Surface Go 3 devices. You can go to Settings>Update and Security>Windows Update to download and install the latest September 2022 firmware.