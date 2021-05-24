Microsoft Surface Duo users can enjoy Xbox Cloud Gaming with touch controls on the second screen

Microsoft today announced that Surface Duo users will be able to enjoy Xbox Cloud Gaming with touch controls on the second screen. This Xbox app update makes Surface Duo a lot more convenient for mobile gamers.

Last year, Microsoft launched the first game with Xbox touch controls – Minecraft Dungeons. Last month, Microsoft announced that it will bring 50+ great touch-enabled games to Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta). Xbox touch controls are now available with Sea of Thieves, Gears 5, Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age, Slay the Spire, and many more games.

Source: Microsoft