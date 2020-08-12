Surface Duo is Microsoft’s first dual-screen Android foldable smartphone, which is finally available for pre-order after 10 months of its first announcement. And as the Chief Product Officer of Microsoft, Panas Panay put it, the Surface Duo brings together the absolute best of Microsoft and Google into one product. In other words, Microsoft’s dual-display device is designed to offer some of the most important apps and services both from Google and Microsoft, among other things.
And now that the Surface Duo has finally gone up for pre-order, we know what are apps that will come pre-installed on the dual-display device. The pre-installed apps include some popular titles from Microsoft and Google such as Microsoft Office, Microsoft Teams, Microsoft OneNote, Microsoft Outlook, Google Search, Google Assistant, Google Duo, Gmail, YouTube, and more. You can check the list apps that come pre-installed on Surface Duo below.
Microsoft preloaded application
- Microsoft Office
- Microsoft Outlook
- Microsoft Teams
- Microsoft OneDrive
- Microsoft Edge
- Microsoft OneNote
- Microsoft To Do
- Microsoft News
- Microsoft Authenticator
- Microsoft Bing Search
- Intune Company Portal
- Microsoft Solitaire Collection
- Surface Audio
There are some other exciting as well as unique features that you’ll find in the Surface Duo. Below is the list of them.
Microsoft Surface Duo UI core features
- Dual screen windowing
- Adaptive modes
- App Groups
- Microsoft 365 Feed
- Dynamic dock
- Universal Search
- Microsoft SwiftKey Adaptive Keyboard
- Your Phone Companion – Link to Windows
Other pre-installed apps
- Google Search
- Google Assistant
- Google Calendar
- Google Drive
- Google Duo
- Google Photos
- Google Play Movies & TV
- Google Play Store
- Google Maps
- Chrome
- Gmail
- YouTube
- YouTube Music
- Contacts
- Messages
- Phones
- Files
- Clock
- Calculator
- Sound recorder
- Spotify
You can pre-order Surface Duo from Microsoft Store here.
Source: Tero Alhonen