Surface Duo is Microsoft’s first dual-screen Android foldable smartphone, which is finally available for pre-order after 10 months of its first announcement. And as the Chief Product Officer of Microsoft, Panas Panay put it, the Surface Duo brings together the absolute best of Microsoft and Google into one product. In other words, Microsoft’s dual-display device is designed to offer some of the most important apps and services both from Google and Microsoft, among other things.

And now that the Surface Duo has finally gone up for pre-order, we know what are apps that will come pre-installed on the dual-display device. The pre-installed apps include some popular titles from Microsoft and Google such as Microsoft Office, Microsoft Teams, Microsoft OneNote, Microsoft Outlook, Google Search, Google Assistant, Google Duo, Gmail, YouTube, and more. You can check the list apps that come pre-installed on Surface Duo below.

Microsoft preloaded application

Microsoft Office

Microsoft Outlook

Microsoft Teams

Microsoft OneDrive

Microsoft Edge

Microsoft OneNote

Microsoft To Do

Microsoft News

Microsoft Authenticator

Microsoft Bing Search

Intune Company Portal

LinkedIn

Microsoft Solitaire Collection

Surface Audio

There are some other exciting as well as unique features that you’ll find in the Surface Duo. Below is the list of them.

Microsoft Surface Duo UI core features

Dual screen windowing

Adaptive modes

App Groups

Microsoft 365 Feed

Dynamic dock

Universal Search

Microsoft SwiftKey Adaptive Keyboard

Your Phone Companion – Link to Windows

Other pre-installed apps

Google Search

Google Assistant

Google Calendar

Google Drive

Google Drive

Google Duo

Google Photos

Google Play Movies & TV

Google Play Store

Google Maps

Chrome

Gmail

YouTube

YouTube Music

Contacts

Messages

Phones

Files

Clock

Calculator

Sound recorder

Spotify

You can pre-order Surface Duo from Microsoft Store here.

Source: Tero Alhonen