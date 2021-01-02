If you still have to treat yourself to a Christmas present, the good news is that the CDW deal from November last year is back, meaning you can score a 128 GB Surface Duo for only $739.99.

That is $660 off the regular retail price.

The item popped up on the Surface Duo subreddit, and members there report having successfully purchased and received their units, though the deal only appears to be available if you enter via the mobile site.

Surface Duo is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, a 6GB of RAM and 128/256 GB of storage. The device has two AMOLED 5.6-inch screens with a resolution of 1800 x 1350 and 401 dpi, Microsoft is calling it 8.1″ PixelSense Fusion display. Microsoft has included a 3,460 mAh battery to power the hardware. The main highlight of the device is its 360-degree hinge, allowing you to use each 5.6″ display individually or together, across a variety of modes. Also, the Surface Duo only comes with a single 11mp camera. The device runs on Android 10 with Microsoft Launcher as the UI, with Microsoft reportedly working on an Android 11 update soon after launch.

Check out the deal, while it lasts (and likely not very long) here. If you have a limited company you can also try and purchase the 256 GB model here for only $785.99.