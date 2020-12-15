Microsoft Surface Duo coming soon to Canada, United Kingdom, France, and Germany

Microsoft today announced that it will expand the availability of Surface Duo to Canada, United Kingdom, France, and Germany in early 2021. Microsoft will share more information at the start of 2021. You can sign up to be notified when Surface Duo becomes available: Canada | United Kingdom | France | Germany.

Microsoft today announced that TikTok has released an enhanced app that brings new experiences on Surface Duo. Optimized for dual screens, you can now discover videos customized for you while, at the same time, exploring relevant hashtags, the latest trends, and more.

The new Surface Duo can do just about anything in the right hands. With multiple modes, two high-resolution touch screens, and the best of Microsoft 365 mobile experiences powered by Surface innovation, it doesn’t just up your game, it doubles it. And in the hands of Marshawn Lynch? It might even help with planning a big comeback. Do one better with Surface Duo.

Recently, Microsoft launched a massive $200 discount on the Surface Duo, which is, of course, great for new buyers.

Source: Microsoft