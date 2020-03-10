According to a recent job opening, Microsoft is looking for engineers that will help the Surface camera team enhancing the camera experience in future Surface devices. Interestingly, the job opening didn’t mention any specific Surface product, and that could mean that the camera enhancements will be implemented across all Surface devices.

The job posting reveals that the Software giant wants to use computational photography solutions as a means to improve the camera experience. For those who don’t know, computation photography, in simple words, gives manufacturers an opportunity to bypass the physical limitations of smartphone cameras — that’s how Josh Haftel, principal product manager at Adobe, described computational photography.

…Microsoft’s Surface camera team is growing, we are recruiting for camera system engineers to deliver camera and imaging solutions. As a camera systems engineer you will own delivery of camera features at a product level and contribute to our technology roadmap for the future. You will work closely with internal and external camera partners to deliver HW and SW designs to enhance the camera experience for Surface products.

The timing of the job opening is also quite interesting. Microsoft recently made a return to mobile space with two foldable devices, Surface Duo and Surface Neo. While many argued that both Surface Duo and Surface Neo will focus more on productivity and less on things like camera features, Microsoft’s Surface chief, Panos Panay, confirmed that Microsoft is “working on a world-class camera” for Surface Duo.

So clearly, as far as Microsoft is concerned camera features are as important as productivity features. And there is a likelihood that these camera enhancements that Microsoft will be developing will come sooner on the dual-screen foldable smartphone, Surface Duo than on any other Surface devices.

If you think you have what it takes to help Microsoft make world-class camera experiences, you can apply for the job here.

via: Windowslatest