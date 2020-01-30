Microsoft Surface Book 3 with NVIDIA Max-Q GPU and 10th gen Intel Core processor appear on benchmarks

Back in 2017, Microsoft launched the Surface Book 2. Since then, Microsoft has not announced any successor to this device. Recently, a new Surface device with Intel Core i7-1065G7 Processor and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti Max-Q GPU was spotted on 3DMark benchmarks. So this device could be the upcoming Surface Book (probably called Surface Book 3) because only the Surface Book series has a dedicated graphics card in Microsoft’s Surface lineup.

Two benchmarks were spotted. One device was running NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti Max-Q GPU and another was running NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q GPU. The 15-inch model of Surface Book 3 could be running GTX 1660 Ti while the 13-inch version will be running GTX 1650.

Source: 3DMark via: Notebookcheck