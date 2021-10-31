Amazon is offering a handsome $265 discount on Microsoft Surface Book 3. The i7 variant of the Book 3(32GB+512GB) is now available at a price point of $2,799.00, down from $3,065. If you do the math, that’s an impressive $265 discount!

The design of the Surface Book 3 remains the same, however, Microsoft has upgraded the internals to offer better performance. Thanks to the 10th gen Intel Core processors, the Book 3 delivers 50% better performance than the Surface Book 2. On the GPU front, you can now select between NVIDIA GeForce GTX or Quadro RTX GPUs. Despite the improved performance, Microsoft claims that Surface Book 3 will offer up to 17.5 hours of battery life. Also, the third-Gen Surface Book now comes with up to 32GB of RAM and the fastest SSD Microsoft has ever shipped.

You can buy Surface Book 3 at a discounted price here from Amazon.