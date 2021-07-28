Microsoft acquires Suplari to improve Dynamics 365 capabilities

Suplari enables organizations to make better and faster purchasing decisions by leveraging AI-driven insights from the data available in ERP’s, Source to Pay systems, budgets, contracts, T&E systems, and corporate cards. Today, Microsoft announced the acquisition of Suplari to improve Dynamics 365 capabilities.

“We are excited for the new road ahead with Microsoft. I am ecstatic to report that 100% of our team is continuing to work together to extend Suplari’s Spend Intelligence Cloud at Microsoft. Customers can continue to expect the same great product experience from Suplari going forward as part of Microsoft. Given Microsoft’s AI, cloud and data investments, customers can expect that Suplari will continue to deliver more AI-driven, predictive & prescriptive insights and integrated workflows for finance, procurement, & supply chain teams,” wrote Suplari team announcing Microsoft’s acquisition.

This acquisition will help Microsoft’s customers in following ways:

Making comprehensive enterprise spend data and insights accessible to all. Customers can have a shared view of supplier spend everyone can use regardless of skill level. The simple, intuitive, and interactive user experience provides a single source of truth and insights for all users.

Customers can have a shared view of supplier spend everyone can use regardless of skill level. The simple, intuitive, and interactive user experience provides a single source of truth and insights for all users. Unlocking new financial insights to help with strategic procurement decisions. Microsoft is committed to helping customers transform data into immediate action and now with Suplari’s AI-powered library of over 175 insights, teams are empowered to manage demand, spend, and cash flow on a daily basis.

Microsoft is committed to helping customers transform data into immediate action and now with Suplari’s AI-powered library of over 175 insights, teams are empowered to manage demand, spend, and cash flow on a daily basis. Getting up and running with predictive insights in weeks, not months. Suplari’s data requirements are simple and flexible. Quickly access clean spend and operational data that includes your internal data sets as well as your external supplier data. Make better decisions faster, leading to stronger financial performance with measurable outcomes.

Source: Microsoft