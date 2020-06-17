Microsoft confirms Storage Spaces access issues in Windows 10 Version 2004

Microsoft today acknowledged another major issue in Windows 10 Version 2004. After upgrading to Windows 10 Version 2004 (May 2020 update) or Windows Server Version 2004, some users are unable to access their Storage Spaces. When using some configurations, partition for Storage Spaces will be shown as RAW in Disk Manager.

Right now, there is no workaround for this issue. Microsoft is currently investigating this issue to find a fix. However, to protect your data from getting deleted, you can use the following steps to mark them as read only:

Select Start and type: powershell Right click or long press on Windows PowerShell and select Run as administrator. If prompted by a User Access Control dialog for Windows Powershell, select yes. Within the PowerShell dialog, type the following command and press enter: get-virtualdisk | ? WriteCacheSize -gt 0 | get-disk | set-disk -IsReadOnly $true Your Storage Spaces should now be set to read only, meaning you will not be able to write to them. Your device will still be usable, and any volume not seen as RAW should be readable.

Note: Microsoft has specifically mentioned not to run the chkdsk command on any device affected by this issue.

Source: Microsoft via: Techdows