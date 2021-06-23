Microsoft joins Space Information Sharing and Analysis Center as a founding member

Microsoft today announced that it is joining Space Information Sharing and Analysis Center as a founding member. Space ISAC’s mission is to facilitate collaboration across the global space industry to improve the nation’s ability to prepare for and respond to security vulnerabilities, incidents, and threats. Bill Chappell, vice president of mission Systems, will represent Microsoft on the Space ISAC board of directors.

“Space cybersecurity is relatively unknown territory because we’re approaching and doing some things for the first time, fortunately through Space ISAC we have the opportunity to build a foundation for protection from a knowledge pool with deep security expertise. Microsoft brings its longstanding history of proficiency in cybersecurity to its role as a founding member including its experience detecting and stopping attacks and eliminating persistent threats which brings clear value to our membership. With Azure Space, Microsoft has established itself as a key player in global space critical infrastructure and will represent in several key focus areas; Space Ground Systems, Cyber Security, Cloud Processing and Data Transport,” said Frank Backes, Space ISAC Board of Directors Chair and Senior Vice President of Kratos Space Federal.

“We’re committed at Microsoft to protecting space-based critical assets vital to our government and economy. As a founding member of the Space ISAC, we look forward to sharing our expertise and threat intelligence. This information can help enhance the space community’s ability to detect threats, bolster protections and develop defense strategies. Mitigating today’s threat landscape in cyberspace requires navigating never-before-seen challenges amidst rapid commercial advancements in communications infrastructure, satellite connectivity and broadband. To support our customers in their missions, Microsoft will continue to keep security at the epicenter of all we do,” said Tom Keane, Corporate Vice President of Azure Global.

Source: Microsoft, Space ISAC