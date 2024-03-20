Microsoft slaps more content into your Windows 10 lock screen, now features additional cards

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Microsoft is apparently working on yet another feature to cramp up your Windows 10 desktop (22H2) even more.

As the Redmond company launched the KB5035941 re-release update for the Release Preview channel, insiders spot additional cards on their lock screen, which was also available in the previous build launched a few days ago.

A snap of this feature, as shared by @PhantomOfEarth on X (formerly known as Twitter), is activable using a third-party tool like ViVeTool, although it’s documented in the official changelog. Microsoft says that the feature is rolling out gradually.

Additional lock screen cards such as finance and sports are rolling out for Windows 10 in KB5035941 (19045.4235), the feature can be enabled by running:



vivetool /enable /id:48801541 pic.twitter.com/yNamIO4ZE5 — PhantomOcean3 ? (@PhantomOfEarth) March 19, 2024

The bad part about this, however, is there’s no option to pick and choose which information you see. You either get everything, including the weather, or nothing at all. Ideally, there would be a way to customize what’s displayed.

Microsoft also launched a few features here and there within this build. There’s Windows Spotlight that automatically changes your lock screen with some of the most amazing scenes from around the world and a search button to take you to Bing Search about what you’re seeing.

Check out Windows 10 22H2 Build 19045.4235 (KB5035941) on Microsoft’s official website here.