Windows 10 22H2 Release Preview Insiders get two new features from Windows 11 with the latest build

Microsoft has rolled out Windows 10 22H2 build 19045.4233 to Windows Insiders running Windows 10 version 22H2. Today’s rare Release Preview build brings two new features to the operating system. Both of the features are related to what can already be found in Windows 11 today — Windows Spotlight on the desktop, and the ability to see more content on the lock screen. They will be rolling out gradually.

Thanks to the new Windows Spotlight on desktop features, you can see new images catered from Microsoft as your desktop wallpaper. You’ll see the images each day, as they come from Bing. You’ll find the feature under Settings > Personalization > Background > Personalize your background. As for the lock screen content, you’ll now not only be able to see the weather, but also things like sports, traffic, and finance content on your lock screen. The feature is available under Settings > Personalization > Lock screen. Other changes in this build are below.

This update affects Windows Hello for Business. IT admins can now use mobile device management (MDM) to turn off the prompt that appears when users sign in to an Entra-joined machine. To do this, they can turn on the “DisablePostLogonProvisioning” policy setting. After a user signs in, provisioning is off for Windows 10 and Windows 11 devices. When you sign in, you might see a message that invites you to upgrade to Windows 11. This message only appears if your device is eligible for an upgrade. Note this feature might not be available to all users because it will roll out gradually.

This update supports daylight saving time (DST) changes in Palestine. To learn more, see Interim guidance for DST changes announced by Palestinian Authority for 2024, 2025.

This update supports daylight saving time (DST) changes in Kazakhstan. To learn more, see Interim guidance for Kazakhstan time zone changes 2024.

This update supports daylight saving time (DST) changes in Samoa. To learn more, see Interim guidance for Samoa DST changes 2021.

This update changes the English name of the former Republic of Turkey. The new, official name is the Republic of Türkiye.

This update addresses an issue that affects the COM+ component. Some applications that depend on it stop responding.

This update addresses an issue that stops some apps and features from being available. This occurs after you upgrade to Windows 11.

This update addresses a deadlock issue in CloudAP. It occurs when different users sign in and sign out at the same time on virtual machines.

This update addresses an issue that affects a network resource. You cannot access it from a Remote Desktop session. This occurs when you turn on the Remote Credential Guard feature and the client is Windows 11, version 22H2 or higher.

This update addresses an issue that affects Microsoft Edge. It fails to open on Surface Hub (Team OS).

This update affects the Antimalware Scan Interface (AMSI) AmsiUtil class. It helps to detect the bypass of the AMSI scan. This update also addresses some long-term issues that expose your device to threats.

This update addresses an issue that affects the time service. You can configure it using mobile device management (MDM) or a Group Policy Object (GPO). But the Windows Settings app does not match what you have configured.

This update addresses an issue that affects the touch keyboard. It does not open sometimes.

This update addresses an issue that occurs when you use LoadImage() to load a top-down bitmap. If the bitmap has a negative height, the image does not load and the function returns NULL.

This update addresses an issue that affects scanners. They stop responding when you connect to them using eSCL over USB.

This update makes Country and Operator Settings Asset (COSA) profiles up to date for some mobile operators.

This update addresses an issue that affects the existing AppLocker rule collection enforcement mode. It is not overwritten when rules merge with a collection that has no rules. This occurs when the enforcement mode is set to “Not Configured.”

This update addresses an issue that affects the Group Policy service. It fails after you use LGPO.exe to apply an audit policy to the system.

to apply an audit policy to the system. This update addresses a reliability issue. It affects a Virtual Remote App product when you use a custom shell to open it.

It’s pretty cool to see Microsoft adding some smaller features to Windows 10, even as the OS is set to hit the end of support in 2025, with the option for optional paid security updates. As you might recall, Windows 11 has the option to use Windows Spotlight as a wallpaper, starting in Windows 11 23H2. Windows Insiders in the Windows 11 Dev Channel also have a similar Lock Screen feature to what’s rolling out to Windows 10 today, though it’s unclear if it’s quite as dynamic. This feature rolled out in the Dev Channel in January.