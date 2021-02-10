Microsoft releases new Skype Insider build with performance improvements and more

Microsoft today released a new Skype Insider build across platforms. This latest Insider build 8.69 comes with new features and performance improvements. On Skype for iOS, Microsoft has added support for in-client Skype number purchases.
Find the full change log below.
What’s New?
- Introducing the last message avatar in a small circle over the group chat icon so you can easily see who wrote the last message. If you would like to turn it on/off, just go to the appearance settings.
- Adding support for in-client Skype Number purchases on iOS. Currently available for US & UK Skype Numbers.
- Updating to Electron 11 to improve the overall performance and fix some bugs caused previous Electron version.
- Improved Skype for Windows startup performance
- iOS 13 notifications improvements
What’s fixed?
- Issues with updating Skype on macOS Big Sur
- Double badge count in the taskbar icon
- Issues with buying Skype credit / subscription
Source: Microsoft
Comments