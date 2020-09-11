Microsoft is working on native Skype Meet Now integration in Windows 10

Microsoft yesterday released Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 20211 for Insiders in the Dev Channel. In this new Windows 10 Build, a brand-new feature was discovered by Microsoft enthusiast Rafael Rivera. It looks like Microsoft is planning to add native Skype Meet Now integration in Windows 10. As you can see from the image below, Microsoft will add a Skype Meet Now button in the Taskbar Notification Area. When you click the Meet Now button, you can either create a meeting or join a meeting.

Skype Meet Now allows anyone to easily setup video meetings with no sign ups or downloads. Users just need to generate their free unique link with one click, share it with participants and enjoy meetings with Skype. This is not a light-weight version of Skype, instead they can enjoy full set of features like call recording, background blur and more.

Source: Rafael