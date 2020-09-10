Microsoft today released Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 20211 for Insiders in the Dev Channel.

The main new feature is improvements to the Default Apps settings page.

What’s new in Build 20211

Adding Search to the Default Apps pages in Settings

After making some updates to help improve performance, this change to enable searching the lists of file types, protocols, and apps when setting a default is now rolling out to all Insiders in the Dev Channel.

Access Linux file systems in the Windows Subsystem for Linux

This latest insiders preview build adds the ability for users to attach and mount a physical disk inside of a WSL 2 distro. This enables you to access file systems that aren’t natively supported by Windows (such as ext4). So if you’re dual booting with Windows and Linux, and are using different disks, you can now access your Linux files from Windows! To learn more about this feature please read this blog post on the Windows Command Line blog.

The Windows SDK is now flighting continuously with the Dev Channel. Whenever a new OS build is flighted to the Dev Channel, the corresponding SDK will also be flighted. You can always install the latest Insider SDK from aka.ms/InsiderSDK. SDK flights will be archived in Flight Hub along with OS flights.

Fixes

Fixed an issue where certain 32-bit applications running on a 64-bit OS do not get properly promoted to the discrete GPU for hybrid configurations.

Microsoft fixed an issue that could result in Start menu tiles continuing to display an “app update in progress” progress bar after an app had already finished updating.

Microsoft fixed an issue that could result in some of the app icons in Start appearing unexpectedly tiny.

Microsoft fixed an issue on ARM64 devices resulting in Start crashing on launch the next time it was opened after launching certain apps from Start and then closing them.

Microsoft fixed an issue that could result in the lock screen hanging.

Microsoft fixed an issue that could result in ShellExperienceHost.exe hanging.

Microsoft fixed an issue where hero images weren’t showing up in notifications (for example, when taking a screenshot using WIN + Shift + S).

Microsoft fixed an issue from the last few flights that could result in Windows update getting stuck while downloading the update.

Known issues

Microsoft is looking into reports of the update process hanging for extended periods of time when attempting to install a new build.

Microsoft is working on a fix to enable live preview for pinned site tabs.

Microsoft is working on enabling the new taskbar experience for existing pinned sites. In the meantime, you can unpin the site from the taskbar, remove it from the edge://apps page, and then re-pin the site.

Microsoft is investigating reports of some Office applications crashing or missing after updating to a new build.

Microsoft is working on a fix for an issue resulting in Settings crashing for some Insiders when opening Manage Disks and Volumes.

Microsoft is working on a fix for the Linux kernel not being installed when using the `wsl –install` command in the Windows Subsystem for Linux. For an immediate workaround run `wsl –update` to get the latest kernel version.

Microsoft are investigating an issue affecting Windows Subsystem for Linux 2 distros where users can receive the error: “The remote procedure call failed” on startup.

Microsoft is working on an issue where on a small subset of devices the Start menu does not reflect when an update is pending restart and scheduled restarts are cancelled. To install the next update, you will need to update and restart through the Windows Update settings page, notification area (system tray) icon, or restart notification.

Microsoft is investigating a bug where the vEthernet adapter in Windows Subsystem for Linux 2 distros becomes disconnected after a period of use. For full details please follow this Github thread

Microsoft is working on a fix for seeing generic errors when using `wsl –install` in the Windows Subsystem for Linux

Windows 10 Insiders can download the update by Checking for Updates in Settings.