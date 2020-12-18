Microsoft delivers a major update for Skype with new features like Together Mode and Large Grid Mode

Microsoft today announced the release of Skype version 8.67. This is a major update with several new features like Together Mode and Large Grid Mode. You can find the full change log of this update below.
Skype for Windows, Mac, Linux, and Web
- Hanging out with the cool kids: We’ve introduced Together Mode to give everyone in your call the best seat in the house. And as if that wasn’t enough, we’ve added Large Grid Mode so you can see everyone’s video stream all at once.
- Let me add you: This version of Skype includes the option to add someone to an ongoing Skype call by their phone number as well as via Skype.
- What’s that behind you?: We’ve added more predefined backgrounds and more background categories, and we’re adding more all the time.
- Meet Now, Right Now: Meet Now is integrated in Windows 10, so you can meet with a simple click.
- Bug fixes and stability improvements. Bugs. Stomped. Improvements Made. Done.
Skype for Android
- Let me add you: This version of Skype includes the option to add someone to an ongoing Skype call by their phone number as well as via Skype.
- So many bubbles: The latest version of Skype includes support for Chat Bubbles, Priority Conversations, and Conversation Space on Android.
- That’s Fire: Good news if you’re on an Amazon Kindle Fire: you’re getting a new, updated version of Skype.
- Bug fixes and stability improvements. Bugs? Stomped. Improvements? Made. Done.
What’s fixed?
- Skype is preventing Mac from automatic sleep.
- Videos in chat freeze on the first frame and do not play properly.
- JavaScript error when trying to run Skype on Windows servers.
- Video freezes when typing a message during a call.
Source: Skype
