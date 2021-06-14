Microsoft is rolling out actionable items to Microsoft Search. After this change, search results will be supplemented with an assistive action menu.

The search box itself will also command the application where you are working. For example, begin typing “acc” in Word to get list of suggested actions such as Accept Revision or Accessibility Checker. Other options include opening results in the browser or client, download, share, or copy links to search results to help with task completion. You no longer need to hunt through toolbars to look for a command.

The feature will begin rolling this out in mid-June to Targeted Release and expect to complete rollout late June.

Standard release will begin rolling this out in late June and expect to complete rollout mid-July.