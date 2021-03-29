Microsoft and Schlumberger expand partnership to accelerate modern technologies for the energy industry

Schlumberger is a leading oilfield services company with expertise in more than 120 countries. The Schlumberger Enterprise Data Management Solution is an AI-enhanced package of products and services built specifically for the OSDU Data Platform. Microsoft and Schlumberger today expanded their partnership to accelerate modern technologies for the energy industry. As part of this partnership, Schlumberger Enterprise Data Management Solution is now available for global customers to deploy on Microsoft Azure. Also, Azure is Schlumberger’s preferred global public cloud platform for OSDU-compatible solutions.

“Introducing a global cloud-based data solution, built by Schlumberger and Microsoft, means the energy industry can fully embrace their digital transformation with confidence. By working together, we have opened access to data and AI, unlocking significant potential for productivity increases and performance gains across all domains,” comments Hinda Gharbi, executive vice president Services and Equipment, Schlumberger. “These new possibilities and opportunities have become a reality today; our joint solution is available for deployment on Azure across the globe. Our industry can now quicken the pace of innovation to accelerate the digital future of energy.”

“Our expanded partnership with Schlumberger underscores the vision we share to help the energy industry’s digital transformation,” said Scott Guthrie, executive vice president, Cloud + AI, Microsoft. “By harnessing AI technologies, companies can simplify their data to gain valuable insights and streamline workflows. Built on Azure, and open and interoperable by design, these new solutions and platforms will enable every customer and partner in the energy industry to compete and thrive.”

Source: Microsoft