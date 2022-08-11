Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22621.575, 22622.575 to Beta Channel

Microsoft released the new cumulative update KB5016694 to the Beta channel: the Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22621.575 and Build 22622.575. Like in the past, the group of Insiders getting the update will be split into two. The set that will get the higher build number will get the new features activated by default, while the lower one will only get the fixes but has the option to install the update with features rolling out.

The update only includes one new feature in Build 22622.575, which is a behavior in File Explorer allowing you to open the folder in the navigation pane of File Explorer to a new tab when you middle-click it. The build also gets a bunch of fixes and shares three of them to Build 22621.575.