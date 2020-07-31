Microsoft will retire Skype for Business Online in 12 months

by Pradeep

 

Skype for Business

Back in 2019, Microsoft announced that Skype for Business Online will be retired on July 31, 2021. So, there are only 12 months until the retirement of Skype for Business Online. Microsoft is recommending enterprise customers to migrate to Microsoft Teams for better communication and collaboration experience. Microsoft is confident that Teams can fully replace Skype for Business Online even for the most demanding enterprise customers.

Microsoft is only retiring Skype for Business. Skype for consumers and Skype for Business server will continue to exist beyond this date. Also, the current Skype for Business Online users can continue using the service as usual till the retirement date. From September 1, 2019, Microsoft is onboarding all new Office 365 customers directly to Teams.

Customers are encouraged to plan your journey from Skype for Business Online to Teams leveraging the planning guidance and resources at https://aka.ms/SkypetoTeams to identify and implement the upgrade path that best meets your organization’s needs.

Source: Microsoft

Some links in the article may not be viewable as you are using an AdBlocker. Please add us to your whitelist to enable the website to function properly.

Related
Comments