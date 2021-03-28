Microsoft Remote Desktop app has received an update on Android. Taking the app to version 10.0.10.1129, the update brings support for client-side IMEs when using built-in and onscreen keyboards, integrated credential prompting into the workspace subscription flow. The update also includes improvement to the WVD workspace download performance, general bug fixes. You can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog

Added support for client-side IMEs when using built-in and onscreen keyboards.

Integrated credential prompting into the workspace subscription flow.

Improved WVD workspace download performance to prevent throttling.

Fixed instances in the UI of incorrect command icons.

You can download and install the Microsoft Remote Desktop app from the below link, or you can go to the Google Play Store and search for the app.