Microsoft reminds users of Windows 8.1 end of support once again

Microsoft released Windows 8.1 nearly a decade ago, and the time has come for the software giant to stop supporting it. The company has been reminding users about the end-of-life support of Windows 8.1 since the beginning of this year, and it is doing it again. Microsoft is once again reminding users of the end-of-life support for Windows 8.1 operating system.

The end-of-support date has not changed over the months, meaning the company is still planning to retire Windows 8.1 on January 10, 2023. Unlike Windows 7, Microsoft will not provide an Extended Security Update (ESU) program for users to enroll in to get security updates for another couple of years after the end-of-support date.

After the said date, Microsoft will no longer offer software updates, nor will it push any security updates to Windows 8.1 users. However, the OS will continue to function as before, but it will certainly be more vulnerable to threats and put users at greater risk. This end-of-support date does not mean much for those who do not engage in online activity. But for those who do, you should definitely upgrade to Windows 10 or Windows 11.

Aside from feature and security updates, Microsoft will also stop offering technical assistance for problems associated with Windows 8.1. You can read more about what the end-of-support means for Windows 8.1 users here.

You can still upgrade to Windows 10 or 11 for free if your PC is eligible. Due to the TPM 2.0 requirement, many Windows 8.1 users will not be able to upgrade to Windows 11. And if that is you, Windows 10 is the best option in your case. Microsoft will continue supporting Windows 10 until 2025. So, you have a plenty of time in hands before you start worrying about Windows 10 end-of-support.

Are you still running Windows 8.1 on your desktop? After knowing that it will no longer receive updates after January 10, will you upgrade to a newer supported version of Windows? Let us know what you think in the comments below.