Microsoft releases Skype version 8.90 for everyone

A couple of months ago, Microsoft released Skype version 8.90 for Insiders to test certain features. And now, the software giant is rolling out Skype 8.90 to the general public. The latest version of Skype is now available across all platforms, including Windows, Mac, Linux, Web, iPhone, Android, and iPad.

Skype version 8.90 brings a plethora of new features, including the ability to quickly access your profile by clicking on your profile name. It has also made it easier for you to save a phone number as a contact. These changes are available on Skype for Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, iPhone, iPad, and the Web. Skype 8.90 on iPhone and iPad will let you preview images from your lock screen, enabling you to see the image from the message notification itself.

The new Skype update also comes with tons of bug fixes and improvements. You can learn more about the changes and fixes in the official changelog below.

Skype version 8.90 changelog

Microsoft releases new Skype versions on a monthly basis to add new features, improvements, and fixes. These new features go through beta testing with Skype Insiders before becoming generally available. Microsoft will release another Skype update next month to introduce new features and fixes. In the meantime, you can become a Skype Insider if you want to test new features before most users. You can become a Skype Insider from here.

Skype Build 8.90 is available across all platforms. However, Microsoft says the update will be rolled out to users gradually in the next couple of days, and, therefore, there is no need to worry if you haven’t got it yet.