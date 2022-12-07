Microsoft releases PowerToys v0.65 with a few new features

Microsoft has released PowerToys v0.65.0, but compared to the previous version, the latest one does not offer any new utilities. However, PowerToys v0.65 does come with a few noteworthy new features, tons of bug fixes, and improvements.

Microsoft has highlighted three new features, including custom formats support in ColorPicker, and a new description of the selected character in Quick Accent. The company also highlights that the codebase in the latest version of PowerToys is now upgraded to work with .Net 7.

Besides these changes, it also includes some known issues, which you must be careful about. You may encounter issues with the Text Extractor utility, Settings window, PowerRename, and the image resizer. To learn more about the known issues, you check out the complete official changelog below.

PowerToys v0.65.0 changelog

You can find the complete official changelog of PowerToys v0.65.0 here.

For those who don’t know, Microsoft PowerToys is a set of utilities, including ColorPicker, FancyZones, and File Explorer Add-ons, letting users customize Windows. Users can tune and streamline their Windows experience by using the set of utilities for greater productivity.

To get the latest app version, you need to open Settings and go to the ‘General’ tab from the navigation pane on the left. Now, you need to scroll down to the very end of the General tab to the ‘Updates’ section and then click on ‘Check for updates.’

You can find the PowerToys app in the Microsoft Store. Alternatively, you can also download the app here from this link. Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news related to it here.