Microsoft releases PowerToys 0.64.0 with new utilities and more

Microsoft has released an update to the PowerToys app, taking the version to 0.64.0 and adding new utilities, including File Locksmith, and Host File Editor. File Locksmith helps you see which processes are using the selected files, while the new Host Editor will allow you to edit your hosts file in an Editor UI.

PowerToys v0.64.0 is more than those new utilities. It comes with a new feature in Settings for backing up or restoring the settings from a file. It also comes with a ton of other new features, bug fixes, and other noteworthy improvements. You can see all the changes Microsoft added in the latest version of PowerToys here.

PowerToys v0.64.0 Changelog

You can find the complete official changelog of PowerToys v0.64.0 here.

For those who don’t know, Microsoft PowerToys is a set of utilities, including ColorPicker, FancyZones, and File Explorer Add-ons, letting users customize Windows. Users can tune and streamline their Windows experience by using the set of utilities for greater productivity.

To get the latest app version, you need to open Settings and go to the ‘General’ tab from the navigation pane on the left. Now, you need to scroll down to the very end of the General tab to the ‘Updates’ section and then click on ‘Check for updates.’

You can find the PowerToys app in the Microsoft Store. Alternatively, you can also download the app here from this link.