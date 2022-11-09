Microsoft releases PowerToys v0.64.1 with bug fixes and more

After releasing PowerToys v0.64.0 a few days ago, Microsoft has released PowerToys v0.64.1. But unlike the previous release, v0.64.1 includes no new features or changes. Instead, the latest release comes with tons of bug fixes and improvements.

Fix icons in Hosts File Editor, Icon and UI fixes for File Locksmith are two noteworthy bug fixes you get after installing the update. You can learn more about the fixes and improvements in the complete official changelog below.

PowerToys v0.64.1 Changelog

You can find the complete official changelog of PowerToys v0.64.0 here.

For those who don’t know, Microsoft PowerToys is a set of utilities, including ColorPicker, FancyZones, and File Explorer Add-ons, letting users customize Windows. Users can tune and streamline their Windows experience by using the set of utilities for greater productivity.

To get the latest app version, you need to open Settings and go to the ‘General’ tab from the navigation pane on the left. Now, you need to scroll down to the very end of the General tab to the ‘Updates’ section and then click on ‘Check for updates.’

You can find the PowerToys app in the Microsoft Store. Alternatively, you can also download the app here from this link. Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news related to it here.