Microsoft releases PowerToys v0.20.1 update

Microsoft has released a new update for PowerToys. The latest update bumps the app to v0.20.1 and brings fixes and improvements to the app. You can head below to check out the full changelog for the update:

#5400Â – PT Run doesn’t dispose properly and disposed object trying to be accessed

#5555Â – ColorPicker trying to always reload a bad settings file

#5540Â – FancyZones tries to drag an elevated window

#5484Â – Installer gets stuck installing .NET Core

Just last week Microsoft updated PowerToys to v0.20 and this update is aimed at addressing some of the issues and bugs with the update. If you’re using Microsoft PowerToys then you can head to GitHub to download the latest update. Alternatively, you can open the app and click on check for updates to manually download the latest update.