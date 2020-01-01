Microsoft has released a new Office Build for Office Insiders on iOS. The new Build 19123100 brings a couple of important new features to Outlook and no bug fixes.
Talking about the new features, Outlook now suggests replies, which will appear above the reply box of an email. You’ll also be able to edit these suggested replies. You can read the official changelog below.
Outlook
Suggested Replies
Give those tired thumbs a rest! Tap a suggestion to jump-start your reply for some emails. Don’t worry, you’ll have the chance to edit your response before it’s sent. Suggested replies appear at the bottom of an email above the reply box. This feature is only available in English (en-us), Spanish (es-419), and Brazilian Portuguese (pt-BR).
Create Outlook.com account
Take charge of your inbox by creating a brand new Outlook.com account to manage and curate your life. It’s never been easier to add your iCloud, Yahoo!, and Gmail accounts to create a home base where you can direct your personal and work email conversations and calendar.
Meeting Insights > From Event Details Page
Word
There are no new features to highlight at this time.
Excel
There are no new features to highlight at this time.
PowerPoint
There are no new features to highlight at this time.
Project
There are no new features to highlight at this time.
Access
There are no new features to highlight at this time.
Visio
There are no new features to highlight at this time.