Microsoft releases new Office Insider build 13714.20000 for Windows users, here is what’s new

Microsoft today announced the release of new Office Insider build 13714.20000 for Windows users. This new build comes with sensitivity labeling features for government customers. Also, there are some bug fixes for Word, Excel and PowerPoint apps. Find the full change log below.
Version 2102 (Build 13714.20000):
Excel, PowerPoint, Word, Outlook
Government customers: Apply sensitivity labels to your documents and emails
Sensitivity labeling features are now available for customers in the GCC and GCC-H environments.
Excel
Notable fixes
- We fixed an issue where certain charts using discontinuous ranges of cells would not load when files are re-opened.
- We fixed an issue where Excel would fail to launch or crash unexpectedly if certain Windows Security exploit protection settings (SimExec, CallerCheck) are in use.
PowerPoint
Notable fixes
- We fixed an issue related to displaying emojis with color.
Word
Notable fixes
- We fixed an issue that prevented real-time typing and presence from being restored after loosing internet connectivity for a period of time.
- We fixed an issue with coauthoring.
Source: Microsoft
