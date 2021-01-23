Microsoft releases new Office Insider build 13714.20000 for Windows users, here is what’s new

by Pradeep

 

Microsoft

Microsoft today announced the release of new Office Insider build 13714.20000 for Windows users. This new build comes with sensitivity labeling features for government customers. Also, there are some bug fixes for Word, Excel and PowerPoint apps. Find the full change log below.

Version 2102 (Build 13714.20000):

Excel, PowerPoint, Word, Outlook

Government customers: Apply sensitivity labels to your documents and emails

Sensitivity labeling features are now available for customers in the GCC and GCC-H environments.

Excel

Notable fixes

  • We fixed an issue where certain charts using discontinuous ranges of cells would not load when files are re-opened.
  • We fixed an issue where Excel would fail to launch or crash unexpectedly if certain Windows Security exploit protection settings (SimExec, CallerCheck) are in use.

PowerPoint

Notable fixes

  • We fixed an issue related to displaying emojis with color.

Word

Notable fixes

  • We fixed an issue that prevented real-time typing and presence from being restored after loosing internet connectivity for a period of time.
  • We fixed an issue with coauthoring.

Source: Microsoft

Some links in the article may not be viewable as you are using an AdBlocker. Please add us to your whitelist to enable the website to function properly.

Related
Comments